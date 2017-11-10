Pages
Friday, November 10, 2017
Three Rules. No sunlight, no water and never feed Jim after midnight. Otherwise, you'll wake up to a full grown Jim Quiller. Yes, that's right, he's your Christmas present gone horribly wrong and he's on the radio. Listen live from 2pm to 4pm.
