It's that time of year again! San Luis Valley Federal Bank is pleased to announce that the bank's Board of Directors has set aside $30,000 for their "Spirit of Giving" Program to be allocated to local non-profit organizations as directed by the bank's customers. The bank's customers are entitled to cast one vote per account held with the bank. Ballots are now available to customers of the bank and voting will end Friday, December 16, 2016. Don't forget, KRZA, your favorite radio station, is also a non-profit organization!