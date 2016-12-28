Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Join Dannette this cold evening on La Buena Onda.  She will be interviewing two artists this evening:  New Mexico Recording Artist Dwayne Ortega from Questa, NM at 8:00 pm, and New Mexico Recording Artist Ernie Montoya from the band Cuarenta y Cinco at 9:00 pm.  Tune in to KRZA between 8 and 10 pm at 88.7 FM - Alamosa to Taos, 98.7 FM - Saguahce, stream online at krza.org or on your smartphone with the tunein radio app.