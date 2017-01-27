Pages
Friday, January 27, 2017
Join Jim Quiller this cold, winter afternoon to warm your soul with your favorite music on the Friday Afternoon Mix Up. He will be playing a variety of artists and genres that you love. Tune in between 2 and 4 pm only on KRZA at 88.7 FM - Alamosa to Taos, 98.7 FM - Saguache, stream online at krza.org or on your smartphone with the tunein radio app.