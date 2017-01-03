KRZA TEMPORARILY OFF AIR

At approximately 3:00PM on Monday January 2nd, 2017 KRZA's transmitter went off the air due to a power outage on San Antonio Mountain. Power was restored but the outage kicked off the breaker switch that feeds power to the equipment and needs to be flipped back on manually. Due to the thick snow, a regular four-wheel drive vehicle or ATV cannot make it up the mountain. We are now trying to find someone with a snowmobile that can get us up to the tower to restore the power. If you can help us find someone or if you have a snowmobile you are willing to take us on please call 719-589-8844 and talk to Gerald Rodriguez. If worse comes to worse I will be hiking up the mountain to restore the power the old fashioned way so we can be back on by the weekend. We appreciate your patience and look forward to getting back on the air.
General Manager,
Gerald Rodriguez