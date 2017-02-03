Friday, February 3, 2017

Join Frank Scott this bitter, winter morning to warm up your soul with the best Jazz charts.  He will be on air from 9 am to 12 pm on the Friday Morning Jazz Show; playing a variety of artists and genres from the Jazz world.  Tune in to 88.7 FM - Alamosa to Taos, 98.7 FM - Saguache, stream online at krza.org or on your smartphone with the tunein radio app.