Friday, March 24, 2017
KRZA Temporarily Off the Air Due to Power Outage
Sometime between 3am and 6am this morning (March 24, 2017) San Antonio Mountain and many parts of the San Luis Valley have been experiencing power outages due to the storm. Because of this KRZA has been temporarily knocked off the air but is still streaming via the web and TuneIn app. As soon as the weather clears up we will take a trip to the mountain to restore the power. We are unsure of the road conditions to the mountain so we will need to find a 4x4 vehicle to reach the transmitter. If anyone can help please call the station at 719-589-8844 and speak with Gerald Rodriguez. Thank you for your patience.