Thursday, March 16, 2017
The staff at KRZA would like to inform our listeners that we will no longer broadcast Bluegrass Review on Saturday afternoons. Unfortunately, it has become too costly for us, here at KRZA. Because of this change, we moved up the Woodsongs programming to 2:00 pm and have added Stone Age, a classic rock show, at 3:00 pm. If you have any questions about this change in our programming, you can call (719) 589-8844. Thank you for your continued support and listenership!