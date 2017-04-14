Pages
Friday, April 14, 2017
Join Marty this beautiful morning on the Friday Morning Jazz Show. He will be on air from 9 am to 12 pm playing a variety of artists and genres from the Jazz music world. Tune in to 88.7 FM - Alamosa to Taos, 98.7 FM - Saguache, stream online at krza.org or on your smartphone with the tunein radio app. Show your support for Marty's show by calling in your pledge to (719) 589-8844 or (575) 758-1537. You can also make your pledge at krza.org by clicking on our PayPal button, or stop by or mail your check to the station at 528 9th Street, Alamosa, CO 81101.