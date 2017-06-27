Tuesday, June 27, 2017

Latin Mix Up Show from 9am-Noon

Join Slim Wolfe this morning (6/27/17) for a wide variety of Latin musica on KRZA from 9am-Noon. Tune in at 88.7FM from Alamosa-Taos, 98.7FM in Saguache, and krza.org. You can also use the free TuneIn app on your mobile devices.