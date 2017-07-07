Pages
Friday, July 7, 2017
Friday Afternoon just wouldn't be complete without Jim Quiller's Afternoon Show. From 2pm until 4pm Jim will be here at KRZA getting you ready for the weekend ahead with his rockin' playlist and his electric personality.
