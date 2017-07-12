Pages
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
This afternoon on KRZA catch "Something Old, Something New, Something Soul, Something Blue" from 2pm until 4pm. Deb is our resident DJ every Wednesday afternoon with exactly the music you were hoping to hear.
