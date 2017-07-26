Pages
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Usually, Wednesday Mornings on KRZA is "Oldtime in the Rockies" but when Pat is in the studio it's "Bluestime in the Rockies". Blues fans gather around for three hours of traditional and contemporary blues from 9am until 12 (noon).
