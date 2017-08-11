Pages
Friday, August 11, 2017
As long as you’re feeling stuck you might as well be “Stuck in the Psychedelic Era”. Catch two hours of some of the best music from 1964 to 1970 this afternoon on KRZA. The show is from 2pm until 4pm and you can Listen Live Right Here.
