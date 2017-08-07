Pages
Monday, August 7, 2017
Our long time DJ Friend is up in the studio and getting ready for "
Friend's Country Corral".
On the first Monday of every month Friend comes in to host one of the most authentic Country Music shows around. Listen live from 9am until 12 (noon).
