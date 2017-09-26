Pages
Tuesday, September 26, 2017
He braved the cold mountain passes to be here and we are honored to have Slim Wolfe drive all this way to host our Tuesday Morning Latin Mixup Show. From 9am until 12 (noon) Slim will play some of the absolute best Latin music from all around.
