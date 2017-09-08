Pages
Friday, September 8, 2017
He has no filter. He can't be controlled. He will likely offend someone. These are all things that we heard about Jim but we gave him a show anyway. Don't miss the antics on the Jim Quiller Show this afternoon from 2pm until 4pm.
