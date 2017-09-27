Pages
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
If you have the Wednesday Blues we have your antidote, "Bluestime in The Rockies". Pat is hosting and playing blues records live from 9am until 12 (noon). If you have any blues requests call (719) 589-8844.
