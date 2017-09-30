Saturday, September 30, 2017
KRZA FALL FUND DRIVE HAS BEGUN!
The KRZA Fall Fund Drive has just begun and we are now taking pledges to help reach our goal of $40,000. This year we have the rare opportunity to catch up on old bills and actually move forward. We will be repairing our building, replacing our Automation system, and hopefully acquiring new recording equipment for our producers. We can accomplish these goals together and all it takes is phone call to 719-589-8844, going to krza.org, or stopping by the station at 528 9th Street in Alamosa, CO 81101 and making a pledge of any amount. We appreciate the community and we love being able to serve them. Thank you all!