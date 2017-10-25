Pages
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
If The Blues is your thing then look no further than KRZA this morning. Pat is hosting his famous "Blues Time in the Rockies" Show from 9am until 12 (noon). If you have a blues request call us here at (719) 589-8844.
