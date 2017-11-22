Pages
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
There are essentially two kinds of people around the holidays. You're either excited or you have the blues. This morning is for those with the Blues. Join our host Pat for "Blues Time in the Rockies" from 9am until 12 (noon).
