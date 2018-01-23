Pages
Tuesday, January 23, 2018
I am always impressed by the choice of music Slim plays on "The Latin Mixup Show". He's in the studio right now, so you don't want to miss this once a month experience. Listen Live from 9am until 12(noon).
