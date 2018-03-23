Friday, March 23, 2018


Remember! We still have great Live Shows this weekend featuring Live Hosts:
Friday Night
Rock n’ Roll Renaissance” with Roman (from 8pm until 11pm)
Saturday Morning
Ballads & Bluegrass” with Erin (from 9am until 12pm)
Saturday Night
Saturday Night Freeform” with Jerry (from 8pm until 11pm)
Sunday Morning
Sunday Morning Classics” with Charity (from 9am until 12pm)
Sunday Afternoon
The Time Traveling Radio Show” with Chris (from 5pm until 6pm)
Sunday Night
Blues with a Feeling” with Greg (from 6pm until 9pm)
Final Chapter Jazz” with Deb (from 9pm until 12am)