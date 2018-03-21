Pages
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
"Blues Time" came early this month. Pat is here one week early to host his all blues show "Blues Time in the Rockies" from 9am until 12(noon). If you have any blues requests don't hesitate to call (719) 589-8844 and listen live @ krza.org.
