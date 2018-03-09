Pages
Friday, March 9, 2018
Join Famous DJ Jerry Medina for our Friday afternoon show. Jerry is notorious for spinning Southwestern Music in The Valley for decades and we're lucky enough to have him at KRZA. Listen Live from 2pm until 4pm.
