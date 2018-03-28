Pages
Wednesday, March 28, 2018
We're back and live this afternoon on KRZA. Deb is here to host her world famous show "Something Old, Something New, Something Soul and Something Blue". Catch a LIVE show this afternoon @ krza.org from 2pm until 4pm.
