Pages
Home
About
Contact
Become a Member or Volunteer
Underwriting Support
Community Calendars and PSAs
KRZA Board & Open Meetings
Public File
Internships
Photo Gallery
Premiums/Gifts
Programming and Music Submissions
Friday, April 27, 2018
Once a month just won't do it anymore, we've officially bumped up Jerry Medina's Show to every other Friday Afternoon. Catch him from 2pm until 4pm with a mix of the best Spanish Music around @krza.org, 88.7 FM & 98.7 FM.
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Older Post
Home