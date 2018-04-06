Our Spring Fund Drive begins promptly at 6am on Saturday Morning. We will also have a Special Edition LIVE episode of “Ballads and Bluegrass”, from 9am until 12(noon), with Deb Nichols and special guests including a live performance from Robin James. We count on your donations during these tight economical times to maintain Community Radio in the San Luis Valley and Northern New Mexico. Please call (719) 589-8844 to make your donation TODAY! And don’t forget, we have more live shows all weekend with live DJs playing the music you miss @krza.org.