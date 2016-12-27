Pages
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Did you pledge during one of the Fund Drives in 2016? Want to make your end of year donation to KRZA? To receive the full amount on your tax write-off, all pledge payments and donations must be received by December 30, 2016. We will be sending tax write-off letters out in mid-January 2017. You can bring your donation or mail it to 528 9th Street, Alamosa, CO 81101, you can call in with your credit/debit card, or you can make your payment through krza.org using our PayPal button. Thank you for another wonderful year here at KRZA!!