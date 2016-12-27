Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Join Gerald this afternoon on the Afternoon Mix Up Show from 2 to 4 pm.  He will be playing the best of 2016, including local musicians!!  Tune in to catch this salute to 2016 as we move into the New Year!  Tune in to 88.7 FM - Alamosa to Taos, 98.7 FM - Saguache, stream online at krza.org or on your smartphone with the tunein radio app.