Announcement of Public Meeting
The Board of Directors of Equal Representation of Media Advocacy (ERMAC), dba KRZA FM Community Radio, will hold their monthly meeting Thursday, April 20, 2017, at 5:30PM, at the KRZA office, 528 9th Street in Alamosa, Colorado.
The Agenda for this meeting is available at the KRZA office to anyone who wishes a copy. Minutes of the previous month’s business meeting will be available at this meeting, and after approval of the Board, on the KRZA website, by mail by request, and at the KRZA office in Alamosa, Colorado.
KRZA Board Meetings are open to the public.