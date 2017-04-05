Pages
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Join Gerald this morning on the Waxed Wednesday show! He will be on air from 9 am to 12 pm only on KRZA! Tune in to 88.7 FM - Alamosa to Taos, 98.7 FM - Saguache, and stream online at krza.org. Be sure to show your support for his show and KRZA by making a pledge and getting in on our $1,000 Challenge Match!!! You can call (719) 589-8844 or (575) 758-1537, you can also mail your pledge to 528 9th Street, Alamosa, CO 81101, or you can donate on krza.org through our PayPal app.