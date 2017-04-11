Pages
- Home
- About
- Contact
- Programming and Music Submissions
- Memberships and other Support
- Underwriting
- Community Calendars and PSAs
- KRZA Board & Open Meetings Information
- Audited Financial Statements & other Financial Reports
- Employment Statistical Report and other Reports
- Internships
- Photo Gallery
- Affiliates
- News
- KRZA Events
Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Join Luis this morning on the Tuesday Latin Morning Mix Up! He will be on air from 9 am to 12 pm only on KRZA at 88.7 FM - Alamosa to Taos, 98.7 FM - Saguache, stream online at krza.org or on your smartphone with the tunein radio app. Show your support for his show by calling in a pledge to help us reach our $40,000 at (719) 589-8844 or (575) 758-1537. You can also make a donation at krza.org using our PayPal button, or by mailing a check to 528 9th Street, Alamosa, CO 81101.