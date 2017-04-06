Pages
Thursday, April 6, 2017
Join Janet this beautiful morning on the World Music Show. She will be on air from 9 am to 12 pm playing a variety of artists and genres from all over the world. Tune in to 88.7 FM - Alamosa to Taos, 98.7 FM - Saguache, stream online at krza.org or on your smartphone with the tunein radio app. Show your support for Janet's show by calling in your pledge to (719) 589-8844 or (575) 758-1537. You can also make your pledge at krza.org by clicking on our PayPal button, or stop by or mail your check to the station at 528 9th Street, Alamosa, CO 81101.